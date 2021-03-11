1 hour ago

Karpowership Ghana has organised a mentorship programme for 30 girls at the Accra High School to mark International Women’s Day.

The girls were taken through various topics such as savings, overcoming peer pressure, and finding one’s purpose.

The schoolgirls were also trained in how beads could be used to design bags, wrist bands, footwears, necklaces, anklets, and other fashion accessories.

The training formed part of an initiative dubbed “Girl Power Project” to empower the girl child as part of efforts to help achieve the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal 5 on gender equality.

Corporate Communications Specialist at Karpowership Ghana Sandra Amarquaye explained the purpose of the training was to empower the young ladies to acquire additional vocational skills.

“Karpowership is a firm promoter of the girl child. We believe in inspiring and empowering young women to dream. As part of celebrations to mark the International Women’s Day this year, we decided to organize this training progamme for the ladies,” Ms Amarquaye said.

No compromises

A senior researcher at the Science and Technology Policy Research Institute of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Mrs Justina Onumah, encouraged the ladies not to settle for less and also stay focused on their dreams.

Some female executives of Karpowership also mentored the students on how to nurture a good career.

A beneficiary of the training, Esther Tagoe, said she was going to make good use of the skills to raise money by producing fashion accessories for sale when school goes on break.

The assistant headmaster of the school Mr Prince Agortey said the training will positively impact the lives of the girls. He said: “we are grateful to Karpowership for this programme as it aligns with the vision of the school.’’

Karpowership also donated some Covid-19 safety items to the school and urged the students to continue practicing the safety protocols.