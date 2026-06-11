Kasapreko IPO oversubscribed by 146% as investors pile in with GH¢1.72 billion in bids

Ghanaian beverage manufacturer Kasapreko PLC has achieved a landmark moment in the country’s capital market history, with its Initial Public Offering attracting bids totalling approximately GH¢1.72 billion — more than double the GH¢700 million the company set out to raise.

The staggering investor response translates into a subscription level of around 246%, representing an oversubscription of roughly 146% above the target amount, placing the Kasapreko IPO among the most successful public offerings Ghana’s capital market has ever recorded.

The offer, which involved the issuance of 583.3 million ordinary shares at GH¢1.20 per share, was launched to fund the company’s next phase of growth — centred on the construction of a new production facility dedicated to bottled water and carbonated soft drinks.

Market analysts have pointed to several factors behind the extraordinary investor appetite, including Kasapreko’s powerful brand portfolio, a consistent growth trajectory over the past five years, an expanding export footprint, and a valuation considered attractive relative to comparable beverage companies on the continent.

The offer drew participation from an impressively diverse pool of investors.

More than 360 pension funds and institutional investors joined forces with over 30,000 individual investors who participated through various investment platforms — a broad cross-section of the market that speaks to the depth of confidence in both Kasapreko and Ghana’s investment landscape.

Given the scale of the oversubscription, Kasapreko’s Board allocated shares to qualified applicants on a pro rata basis.

Trading in Kasapreko PLC shares is set to begin on June 15, 2026, on the Ghana Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol KASA, at which point investors wishing to acquire additional shares or existing shareholders looking to sell will be able to do so through licensed stockbrokers.

The successful IPO is widely regarded as a watershed moment — not only for Kasapreko but for Ghana’s capital market as a whole.

With GH¢1.72 billion in committed investor funds, the company enters its next chapter with a significantly strengthened capital base, broad shareholder backing and a clear mandate to accelerate its long-term growth agenda while maintaining its commitment to quality, innovation and value creation.