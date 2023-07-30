1 hour ago

As Nations FC prepares for its first-ever Ghana Premier League appearance after earning promotion from the Division One League, head coach Kasim Ocansey Mingle exudes confidence in delivering an attractive and exciting brand of football to the fans.

Having emerged as winners in Zone Two of Ghana's second-tier league, the Kumasi-based club is eager to make a significant impact in the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

Coach Mingle, who recently left Bechem United after a successful three-year stint, is determined to bring a beautiful style of football to the league and ensure that Ghanaian fans thoroughly enjoy the matches.

"I believe that our debut in the Premiership will not only be memorable but will also offer some outstanding football," expressed Coach Mingle. He is confident in his abilities to lead the team to success and deliver an entertaining and skillful performance on the field.

Nations FC's decision to appoint Kasim Mingle as their head coach showcases their ambition to compete at the highest level and make a name for themselves in the Ghanaian football scene.

With a proven track record and an eye for attractive football, Coach Mingle is ready to take on the challenge and lead the team to a promising campaign in the 2023/24 season.

In the wake of Coach Mingle's departure, the club has named Kobi Mensah as his replacement. Mensah will step into the role previously held by Mingle, who guided the team to an impressive third-place finish in the GPL last season.

With fresh coaching leadership and a determination to play beautiful football, Nations FC is set to embark on an exciting journey in the Ghana Premier League.

Football enthusiasts can eagerly look forward to witnessing the club's debut season and see if they can indeed make their mark in the top-flight competition.