6 minutes ago

The Kasoa branch of the Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) has been shut down due to their failure to adhere to the safety measures in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The action was taken by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Michael Mensah with support from the police.

Reporting from the scene, Rainbow Radio’s Nana Yaw Asare said the customers who were at the bank transacting business were not in face masks neither was the bank observing the social distancing rule.

Also, the MTN office in the area has been cautioned to observe thee protocols or have their office shut.

The MCE has cautioned business operators in the area to take heed from what has happened and put in the needed measures to avoid having their offices closed.

The MCE said they will intensify their activities to ensure residents comply with the safety directives.

He said the municipality cannot take chances.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that some three persons allegedly working at the CBG bank have tested positive to the virus.

Source: rainbowradioonline