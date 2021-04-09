1 hour ago

Founder and Presidential candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) for the 2020 elections Mr. Percival Kofi Akpaloo is calling for the resignation of Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC) Mr. Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo.

Mr Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafo Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC) earlier in an interview with the media downplayed concerns made by people linking the killing of a 10-year-old boy by his friends at Kasoa to TV advertisement on money rituals.

According to the two murderers, the whole idea came after they saw a TV advert by a fetish priest who said she could make them rich.

According to them, they later contacted the fetish priestess and they were told to get human part and an amount of money for the rituals which will later make them rich.

This development triggered anger among many Ghanaians and started blaming government and the Media Commission for allowing money doublers, money rituals and occults to advertise on the traditional media channels.

But Mr. Boadu-Ayeboafo responding to this criticism described it as a “lazy investigations”.

“To put it on a charge sheet that this is the reason why they did that, I think that this is a very lazy investigation,” he said.

However, Mr. Kofi Akpaloo in a heated response to Ayeboafo on Kingdom FM in Accra monitored by MyNewsGh.com insisted that the comment made by the NMC boss is unacceptable hence he Mr. Ayeboafo must resign from his post.

“The man needs to step down. That man; Boadu-Ayeboafo needs to step down. He doesn’t understand his job”, Kofi Akpaloo jabbed.

“You see in this country, we give offices to anyone on the merit that he/she holds a degree, or other higher qualifications. These people have disappointed us, those with doctorate and professors are our problems”, he added.

