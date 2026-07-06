Kasoa NDC chairman grabs GH¢41m 24-hour market contract after sex audio Scandal

Man in a green polo shirt and sunglasses at an outdoor event, wearing a headset around his neck. The cap reads '24 HOUR ECONOMY' and there are other people in green shirts in the background.
By Nana Prekoh Eric July 6, 2026

The internal crisis rocking the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Awutu Senya East Constituency, Kasoa has taken another dramatic twist, with Constituency Chairman Stephen Ofosu Agyare strongly denying allegations that he has been awarded a GH¢41 million contract under the government’s flagship 24-Hour Economy initiative.

The latest controversy comes barely days after the constituency was plunged into turmoil following the circulation of a leaked audio recording allegedly capturing the chairman making derogatory remarks about the area’s Member of Parliament, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor.

The leaked audio, which has dominated political discussions in Kasoa over the past weeks, allegedly featured the chairman claiming he had previously had an intimate relationship with the MP and declaring that “a woman I have slept with cannot intimidate me.”

The recording triggered widespread outrage within the constituency, prompting a demonstration by sections of the NDC Women’s Wing, who demanded his removal as constituency chairman over what they described as disrespectful and unacceptable comments directed at a female party leader.
The controversy further exposed deep-seated divisions within the constituency, where tensions between supporters of Chairman Ofosu Agyare and the camp of the Member of Parliament have steadily intensified since the party’s victory in the 2024 general elections.

The rivalry has been fuelled by disagreements over political appointments, legal disputes involving constituency executives, accusations of factionalism and competing interests ahead of future internal party elections.

As the party continues to grapple with the fallout from the leaked audio saga, another controversy has emerged following comments made by the NDC Central Regional Chairman, Richard Kofi Asiedu, during a television interview.

Asiedu reportedly alleged that Chairman Ofosu Agyare had secured a contract worth approximately GH¢41 million to construct one of the proposed 24-Hour Economy Market projects at Mankessim.

The allegation immediately sparked fresh debate within party circles, with some questioning whether political influence had played a role in the award of the project.

However, Chairman Ofosu Agyare has categorically rejected the claim, insisting that neither he nor any company associated with him has received such a contract.

Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunnor
Responding to the allegation through his spokesperson and Awutu Senya East Constituency Organiser, Daniel Takyi Mensah, the chairman described the claims as entirely false and misleading. According to Mensah, documentary evidence shows that the contract in question was awarded to Brison Construction Company Limited and not to Chairman Ofosu Agyare or any company linked to him.

He explained that, in his capacity as Public Relations Officer and Head of Marketing for Agyare Real Estate and Construction, he could state categorically that no GH¢41 million contract had been awarded to the company.

He further stressed that Chairman Ofosu Agyare, in his political capacity as the NDC Constituency Chairman for Awutu Senya East, had equally not benefited from any such government contract.

Mensah accused the Central Regional Chairman of making what he described as reckless and unfounded allegations designed to damage the reputation of the constituency chairman at a time when internal divisions within the party are already running high.

According to him, the comments appear intended to create further disaffection against Chairman Ofosu Agyare amid the ongoing factional disputes that have engulfed the constituency.

The latest disagreement comes on the heels of previous exchanges between the constituency leadership and regional executives over allegations of political interference, leadership struggles and disagreements surrounding the administration of the constituency.

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Nana Prekoh Eric
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