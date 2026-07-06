Kasoa NDC chairman grabs GH¢41m 24-hour market contract after sex audio Scandal

The internal crisis rocking the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Awutu Senya East Constituency, Kasoa has taken another dramatic twist, with Constituency Chairman Stephen Ofosu Agyare strongly denying allegations that he has been awarded a GH¢41 million contract under the government’s flagship 24-Hour Economy initiative.

The latest controversy comes barely days after the constituency was plunged into turmoil following the circulation of a leaked audio recording allegedly capturing the chairman making derogatory remarks about the area’s Member of Parliament, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor.

The leaked audio, which has dominated political discussions in Kasoa over the past weeks, allegedly featured the chairman claiming he had previously had an intimate relationship with the MP and declaring that “a woman I have slept with cannot intimidate me.”

The recording triggered widespread outrage within the constituency, prompting a demonstration by sections of the NDC Women’s Wing, who demanded his removal as constituency chairman over what they described as disrespectful and unacceptable comments directed at a female party leader.

The controversy further exposed deep-seated divisions within the constituency, where tensions between supporters of Chairman Ofosu Agyare and the camp of the Member of Parliament have steadily intensified since the party’s victory in the 2024 general elections.

The rivalry has been fuelled by disagreements over political appointments, legal disputes involving constituency executives, accusations of factionalism and competing interests ahead of future internal party elections.

As the party continues to grapple with the fallout from the leaked audio saga, another controversy has emerged following comments made by the NDC Central Regional Chairman, Richard Kofi Asiedu, during a television interview.

Asiedu reportedly alleged that Chairman Ofosu Agyare had secured a contract worth approximately GH¢41 million to construct one of the proposed 24-Hour Economy Market projects at Mankessim.

The allegation immediately sparked fresh debate within party circles, with some questioning whether political influence had played a role in the award of the project.

However, Chairman Ofosu Agyare has categorically rejected the claim, insisting that neither he nor any company associated with him has received such a contract.