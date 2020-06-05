2 hours ago

The founder and leader of Jesus Healing Prayer Camp at Kasoa Ofaakor Atopi Hill in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region, Pastor peter has committed suicide after his wife allegedly divorced him.

According to sources, the married man of God committed the act on Wednesday night after some church members went to visit him for prayers.

In an interview with Atinka news, some eyewitness expressed shock after the news broke to them.

Meanwhile, the Asafoakye of Awutu Ofaakor Asafoakye Duah Quaye revealed that the man of God died through broken heart after he caught his wife cheating on him.

The deceased left behind two children.