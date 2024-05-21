7 hours ago

Kassim Ocansey Mingle, head coach of Nations FC, expressed ecstasy for finally halting their recent winless run and feels they were the better side and deserved all three points.

The Eagles redeemed themselves in the opening fixture of Ghana Premier League week 30 after narrowly defeating the Lions by a 1-0 scoreline at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex earlier on Friday afternoon.

The game was truly an open one with both sides exhibiting sumptuous football against each other, but Barimah Baah's 41st-minute strike was enough to hand the homesters the precious three points.

In a post-match interview on StarTimes, the 66-year-old tactician expressed gratitude to the Most High for the win they had been hunting for a long time and added they could have scored more but were wasteful upfront.

"I told you they are a very good side, they keep the ball, we also keep the ball so it's going to be an interesting game but we did more than they did and fortunately for us, we got the points.

"We created lots of chances; we could have scored more than one but that's what God gave us so we thank him for it."

Nations FC have now closed the gap on first-place Samartex FC with only four points separating the two at the moment.

The Sky Blues will play as guests to Aduana Stars in the next round of matches on Saturday, May 25, in Dormaa.