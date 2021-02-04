1 hour ago

Ms Kate Baaba Hudson, a former acting Editor of The Mirror, has been appointed Editor of the Junior Graphic.

She will lead the editorial team to produce educative, entertaining and vibrant content that will appeal to the youth.

Prior to acting as Editor of The Mirror, she was the Foreign and Supplements Editor of the Daily Graphic.

Ms Hudson had earlier been the Business and Foreign Editor of the Daily Graphic and previously acted as Editor of the Graphic Business.

She had also been the Education Page Editor, as well as the Regional News Page Editor.

The new Junior Graphic Editor also edited the Metro Page, acted as Editor for the Gender, Health and Education pages and acted as the Features Editor and also served on the Sub-desk.

Ms Hudson was the Tema Municipal Corespondent of the Daily Graphic for 17 years, where she covered all events and programmes, from assembly sittings and sessions through coverage of the Tema Regional Public Tribunal, the State Fishing Corporation (SFC) Probe, political party campaigns, Independence Day celebrations, Farmers Day rallies, Tema District Council of Labour (TDCL) activities and various sporting activities at the Tema Sports Stadium.

She had a passion for shipping/maritime activities and covered almost all maritime events in Tema.

As correspondent, she also covered the Dangme-East and West District assemblies.

Qualification

Ms Hudson holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree (Marketing option) from the University of Ghana Business School, Legon.

She also holds a Master of Arts (MA) degree in Communication Studies from the School of Communication Studies of the University of Ghana, Legon, as well as a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Administration (Marketing option) from the then School of Administration, which is currently the University of Ghana Business School.

She holds a Diploma in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) and a Diploma in Port and Shipping Management (DPSM) from the Regional Maritime Academy (RMA), now the Regional Maritime University (RMU).

She has also undertaken other certificate courses at RMU.

Ms Hudson has also undertaken various management and leadership courses and has attended, covered and participated in a number of local and international seminars, workshops and conferences.

GJA/MDPI

The new Editor, who is a member of the Ghana Journalists Association and the Association of Women in the Media (ASWIM), was the Chairperson of the Tema sub-Regional Chapter of the GJA from 2004 to 2006 and 2006 to 2009.

Ms Hudson served as a Board Member of the Management, Development and Productivity Institute (MDPI) from November 2009 to December 2013.

She held the position of Chairperson of Lions Clubs District 418, Ghana, then Region 34 of Lions Clubs International (LCI), from 2013 to 2014.

Lions Clubs International is a global not-for-profit service organisation which focuses on the preservation of eyesight and the prevention of blindness. It also engages in other activities with the view to putting the smiles on the faces of the less-privileged in society.

Ms Hudson had previously held the position of Chairperson, Publicity/Protocol Committee, of the 2002 Management Week Celebration of the University of Ghana Business School – Business House Junior Common Room (JCR).

She was also the Head of the Welfare Committee, Volta Hall JCR of the University of Ghana, Legon, from 2001-2002.

Anglican

Ms Hudson is the fifth of nine children of her parents and member of the St Alban/Matthew Anglican Church of Tema.

Source: graphic.com.gh