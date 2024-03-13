3 hours ago

Doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) will effective today, March 13, 2024, begin an indefinite strike.

This is due to plans to move them out of their residences at Danyame in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

The leadership of the Association has stated that its members are facing eviction from their bungalows, which have allegedly been sold to a private developer.

The Chairman of the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association, Dr. Michael Leat on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday that they had been given one-week ultimatum to vacate the premises without any resettlement plans.

A letter jointly signed by various consultants and specialists at KATH expressed their grievances regarding the eviction notice served to them.

The doctors have given government a three-day ultimatum to address their accommodation issues or face their wrath.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) is set to have an emergency meeting over the issue today.