2 hours ago

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) Labour Unions have kicked against a petition for the dismissal of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah.

A private legal practitioner, Kwame Adofo, has accused Prof Addai-Mensah of financial impropriety and procurement violations.

Mr Adofo, who served as KATH’s legal counsel until December 31, 2023, in a petition to President Akufo-Addo said he has substantial evidence indicating financial mismanagement and incompetence.

But the unions in a joint statement have dismissed the allegation, describing it as groundless and fraught with inaccuracies.

The statement highlighted Prof. Addai-Mensah’s significant accomplishments in elevating clinical care standards, modernising infrastructure, and enhancing employee welfare; achievements widely lauded by hospital stakeholders.

They have argued that the accusations fail to reflect the true essence of their CEO, who they described as a committed and efficient leader.

“We, the Labour Unions in Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital stand in solidarity with the CEO and management of the hospital to continue their good works at KATH.

“We recognise the allegation against the CEO does not define his character and dedication to the well-being and development of the hospital,” the statement added.

Below is the full statement