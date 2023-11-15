3 hours ago

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region needs a minimum of 12 functioning dialysis machines.

The premier teaching and referral health facility in the Region has only two functioning dialysis machines, making saving lives very difficult.

This was revealed by the Chief Executive Officer of KATH, Prof Otchere Addai-Mensah, on GhanAkoma morning show on Akoma FM with Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin.

Prof Addai-Mensah stated that the two functioning machines are only used for patients with critical conditions.

He added that the two machines are working but not all that well.

“A 1,200-bed health facility of the calibre of KATH which is centred in the heart of Ghana should have a minimum of 12 dialysis machines to cater for the ever-increasing kidney disease,” Prof Addai-Mensah said.

“The two dialysis machines are woefully inadequate to provide dialysis assistance to hundreds of patients who patronize the facility, and an additional 12 machines will help to save more lives,” he said.

On the prevention and treatment of kidney disease, he advised the public to resort to regular health checkups to prevent any future risks.

“Most kidney diseases are reported late, some at the late stage where little could be done. To prevent this, one's heart, liver, and kidney must be checked at least every six months to their statuses for precautionary measures to be adopted,” he advised.

He called for public support to confront challenges facing the hospital.

According to him, the hospital has not seen any major renovation since its establishment in 1954.

He said the hospital may be closed if the current challenges are not addressed in the next 3 or 4 years.