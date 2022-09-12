2 hours ago

Joseph Attamah Larweh has been ruled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after suffering a lengthy injury that will keep him out of action till at least next year.

The defender has been dealt a huge blow as he has not been registered by his Turkish Superlig side Kayserispor.

This is because the versatile player has picked up a long-term injury that will sideline him for several months.

He has therefore been left out of the club's list of registered players for the first half of the 2022/2023 season.

Kayserispor has in a statement posted on their official Twitter handle confirmed that the 28-year-old defender is out for the first half of the campaign.

"Information Our professional football player Joseph Attamah was not included in the registration list of the Turkish Football Federation due to his injury. Accordingly, Attamah will not be able to take part in Super League matches during the first half of the season. Yukatel Kayserispor Club," wrote the club on Twitter.

The versatile Ghanaian last season went on loan at Basaksehir but joined his parent club for pre-season but injuries have derailed his season.

Ghana is in group H alongside Portugal, Korea and Uruguay with the World Cup set to be played from November 20 - December 18.