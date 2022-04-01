1 hour ago

The Kumasi Compost and Recycling Plant (KCARP) at Adagya in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region has acquired a permit from Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to involve its office in ecotourism administrations.

This is in line with KCARP’s mission of advancing a superior and supportable climate for all.

Ecotourism is responsible tourism that invests in and supports the protection of the environment and conservation of natural resources.

KCARP is using this to promote cultural and environmental awareness. We are also using it as a tool to encourage a positive experience for both visitors and hosts.

Additionally, to boost employment and financial opportunities for the local people and to preserve the natural environment to ensure a clean, green and healthy environment for all.

Our ecotourism services are open to the general public, students and institutions.