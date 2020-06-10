38 minutes ago

The decision by the Electoral Commission of Ghana to compile a new voter roll ahead of the December General Elections has met varied forms of opposition, the Founding President and Chief Executive Officer of policy think tank group IMANI Africa is one of such persons who does not side with the commission on its venture.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Cudjoe has subtly asked Ghanaians to stay away from the mass registration about to be conducted by the EC, citing the growing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

Making reference to the death of Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza, who is reported to have died of COVID-19 after disregarding the threats of the virus, Mr Cudjoe describing President Akufo-Addo as wiser said the president understanding the threat of the virus has asked Ghanaians to avoid mass gatherings.

Revealing his fears about the COVID-19 pandemic, Franklin Cudjoe advised Ghanaians to keep safe from temptations that will lead to the contraction of the virus including mass gatherings like a registration exercise

Read his full post below

Burundi's President disregarded the threat of Covid. He just died of it. Ghana's President is wiser. He has seen the escalating numbers, daily infection rates of almost 300 with over 10,000 infections.

Our wiser President has advised us to avoid opportunities for all mass gatherings. He says churches should do 100 people, socially distanced at a time. You are on your own when you join some mass exercise. Be safe.

I hear many of you say, you have stopped following the covid numbers. Ei. Not even when the numbers are now over 10k with almost 300 people infected daily? Still, be extra safe. The President has advised us to avoid opportunities for all mass gatherings.

He says churches should do 100 people, socially distanced at a time. You are on your own when you join some mass exercise. Be safe.

Over 10,000 cases now? It could be more actually. Daily rates of infection almost 300. Folks, I am very scared. You should. Keep extra safe from all temptations, including mass registrations.

Source: Ghanaweb