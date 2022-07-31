20 hours ago

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Mark Okraku-Mantey, who delivered a speech on behalf of the President and, the Sector Minister, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, has implored all Ghanaians especially the Paramount Chief of the Oguaa Traditional Area-Cape Coast, Osaberima Kwesi Atta II, the Regional Minister, Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan, MMDA'S, the traditional authorities and all stakeholders to keep the beaches clean to attract tourism in the region.

"Central Region is the hub of tourism in Ghana, beaches are the Gold of the region" he added

The deputy minister was the special guest of honour who opened the trade, tourism and investment Fair (Central Expo 2022 )

He said, "By the powers vested on me by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufu-Addo, and my immediate boss Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal the sector minister and with the special recognition and respect to the Cape Coast Paramount Chief Osaberima Kwesi Atta II, and Central Regional Minister, Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan, I Mr. Mark Mantey, has today Monday 25th July, 2022 officially Open Central Expo 2022".

In her welcome address remarks, the Central Regional Minister, Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan, thanked the Central Expo 2022 Committee, the partners and Sponsors.

She stated that this year's Fair being organized at this time where the right platform is created to open up Central Region for trade, tourism and investment, properly describes the theme "PROMOTING TRADE, TOURISM AND INVESTMENT IN THE CENTRAL REGION- CHALLENGES PROSPECTS AND SOLUTIONS".

As the first of its kind in so many years in the region, I am delighted about the enthusiasm of over 400 exhibitors from the various MMDA's and regions across the country participating in the Fair".

"It is our expectation that, at the end of the 7days exhibition and trade Fair, solutions will be found in line to our regional development strategy" she alluded.

The Cape Coast Paramount Chief, Osaberima Kwesi Atta II, expressed his gratitude to His Excellency Nana Addo, the Regional Minister, Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture and other stakeholders for organizing such an enthusiastic Fair after so many years.

We heard Minister's appeal and I want to assured him of our support to ensure beaches are kept clean and healthy.

"The Chiefs, RCC, Minister, MMDAs, Security Services and concern individual citizens I urge you all to let's join forces to prosecute and punish people who litter our beaches"