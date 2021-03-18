3 hours ago

Ghanaians are increasingly being urged to heave themselves from any moment of unease following recent instances of intermittent power cuts being experienced in parts of the country.

This is on the back of the Chief Executive Officer of utility transmission firm; Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) – Jonathan Amoako-Baah’s latest and renewed rejection of power rationing claims in Ghana’s power space.

He primarily attributes the situation to a system upgrade and not a regular load-shedding exercise as many continue to misconstrue.

Speaking to Bernard Avle on The Point of View on Wednesday, Mr. Amoako-Baah once more allayed the rising fears of Ghanaians that the most dreaded power outage period mostly referred to as ‘dumsor’ is rearing its ugly heads again.

“What we are experiencing is not the ‘dumsor’ we know of. This is something that happens not often but intermittently sometimes in the sector for us to do some work. Sometimes, there is a fault that we need to attend to in order to bring the situation back to normal. Dumsor is not coming back. From my point of view, I have to say it as it is; devoid of politics. I have to assure people that what they are thinking is not what it is”, he reiterated.

Lately, Ghanaians have begun raising concerns over a possible come back of perennial blackout due to some nationwide cut in power supply.

On social media, in particular, there are a lot of conversations about the worrying trend with those suspecting a looming power crisis calling on authorities to publish a timetable if need be.

While assuring a steady flow of power, however, the GRIDCo CEO further explained that the system works currently ongoing is in the best interest of the citizenry and must not be mistaken for ‘dumsor’.

“As I have said, we are not in ‘dumsor’. I will repeat it. There are some little problems in the system and when the problems arise, all that you have to do is to try to fix it and that is what we are here to do. We are not here to give excuses and in the power sector, there are very little things that can cause your light to go off.”

“It can be a request or an emergency. And in an emergency, when do you announce or publish a schedule? There are some of the things that you cannot anticipate. Those that are anticipatory, we announce what is going to happen”, he stressed.

Mr. Amoako-Baah also expressed his strong conviction that it was impossible for ‘dumsor to return again because of massive works being carried out to build a more robust and resilient power sector.

He, therefore, gave a July 2021 deadline as to when all power system works will be completed to ensure reliable electricity supply to individuals and businesses.

Source: citifmonline