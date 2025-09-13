22 hours ago

The Chief Coordinator of the Keep Greater Accra Clean Project, Tony Addison Dodoo, has emphasised the initiative’s mission to foster collective responsibility for sanitation while working toward the modernisation of the capital city.

Speaking on Channel One Newsroom on Friday, September 12, Mr. Dodoo explained that the campaign goes beyond routine clean-up exercises.

It seeks to actively involve all sectors of society including citizens, market traders, and corporate entities, in owning and maintaining their immediate environments.

“Keep Greater Accra Clean Project is a project whereby we are letting corporate bodies own their environment. We are letting the market traders own their environment. We are encouraging citizens to own their environment so that they can help clean the environment,” he said.

Mr. Dodoo stressed that the ultimate goal is to give Accra a facelift, aligning the city with global standards and making it more attractive for tourism and investment.

“We want to modernise the city. We want to give the regional capital a facelift by introducing measures and a developmental approach that will put our capital city on the map for tourists to know that Greater Accra is clean, it’s a place you can visit and have business done,” he stated.