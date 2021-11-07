8 hours ago

Former Manhyia North Member of Parliament, Collins Owusu Amankwa, has cautioned Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu against evading Police summon for interrogation over a violent protest at Madina.

A video has surfaced showing the MP planning how the protest would be conducted, he could be heard inciting some residents in his constituency to burn tyres and block roads when they embark on the protest which indeed the demonstrators did obey.

Before the video went viral, the MP had been invited by the Police for some unlawful incidents that took place during the protest but he declined the Police invite.

The Police has since pursued the MP to arrest him; they have secured a criminal summons to compel him to assist in their investigations.

Discussing the matter on Peace FM's flagship programme ''Kokrokoo'', Collins Owusu Amankwa advised Francis-Xavier Sosu to psyche himself up for jail.

According to him, the MP is making his case worse by avoiding the Police stressing although Parliamentarians have the privilege of immunity, their immunity isn't absolute.

He also stated that Hon. Francis-Xavier Sosu's misconduct is an indictment on his constituents.

"He is abusing the immunity and privileges he has," he said.

"I have a notion that he should keep it in mind that he may be jailed" for his behaviour, Collins Owusu Amakwah told host Kwami Sefa Kayi, adding that the Madina MP has disgraced parliament.