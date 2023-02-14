1 hour ago

Former Ghana winger, Laryea Kingson has offered some counsel to new Black Stars coach Chris Hughton.

Veteran English-born Irishman, Chris Hughton has been appointed as the new coach of the Black Stars of Ghana by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

He takes over from stop-gap coach Otto Addo who was handed the Ghana job in March 2022 and helped the country reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup before leaving his role in December after the Mundial.

Chris Hughton from March 2022 was the technical advisor of the Black Stars during the two-legged World Cup play-off game against Nigeria and at the World Cup.

"I think 70 per cent of the players that played at the 2022 World Cup must be maintained by Chris Hughton," Laryea said on Joy News.

"We need these players to be able to build a formidable team and I am sure Hughton will do that," he added.

The Irishman's first assignment will be to name a team that will face Angola next month in the 2023 AFCON qualifier.