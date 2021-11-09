2 hours ago

Former Bafana captain Tovey has urged the current squad not to take their eyes off the prize as Zimbabwe and South Africa currently stand in their way in their bid to qualify from group G for the play offs.

South Africa currently have 10 points while Ghana are second in Group G with nine points.

A defeat for Ghana on Thursday and a win for South Africa later that day against Zimbabwe will render Sunday's game a mere academic exercise.

But if the two sides should win their respective matches then it will mean Sunday's clash between Ghana and South Africa in Cape Coast will be the decider with the rainbow nation needing just a point whiles Ghana will require a win to top the group.

“Let’s get the result on Thursday and then keep our destiny in our own hands. It may even be over by Thursday. Who knows? We don’t know what is going to happen in the match between Ethiopia and Ghana. It is not all cut and dry,” said Tovey as per Sowetan Live.

“It is a big week for SA football. The football fraternity needs some happiness and there can be great happiness this week if they do the job.

“There is another qualifying round but it will give us aspirations to qualify for the World Cup. It will give us belief. This generation of players have a huge task on their shoulders but we must first deal with Zimbabwe at home, and let’s not look too far ahead to the Ghana match yet.”

If Bafana and Ghana win their respective matches on Thursday, their encounter on Sunday will see South Africa needing just a point while being a must-win for the Black Stars to seal a spot in the next round of these qualifiers.

Tovey also pointed out the age-group international experience in Broos’ squad should come in handy.

“We have to identify big moments in the game and handle them well. We need to be there for the big moments in the defence and lay the foundation for the rest of the game,” Tovey said.

“They must be composed and start like they did against Ethiopia, I don’t want to see us sit back and try to defend one goal or something like that. They must believe in themselves. Some have the experience of having played at junior World Cups and Olympics over the past five or six years.

“Some have played at the Under-17 World Cup, at the Under-20 World Cup, two Under-23 Olympic qualification processes and tournaments. There have been international tournaments. They must draw from playing in those tournaments and go to the World Cup at senior level to rub shoulders with the likes of Ronaldo and Messi.”

South Africa last sealed qualification for the Fifa World Cup in 2002 and participated at the 2010 edition as hosts.