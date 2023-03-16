4 hours ago

The New Kejetia Market in Kumasi will be closed this morning and reopened later in the day to enable relevant authorities to inspect the facility for further probe following the fire that swept through parts of the enclave on Wednesday evening.

The Ghana National Fire Service has begun an investigation into the fire.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire started on the first floor in a section where combustible materials are sold.

It took firefighters several hours to fully control the situation.

In an interview with, Ashanti Regional Fire Commander ACFO 1 Henry Giwaa advised traders and members of the public to be cautious when dealing with combustibles.

He also emphasized the importance of calling the Fire Department early in the event of a fire.

“Averagely, we have counted about 33 shops that have been affected. Investigation is underway. It started right after we arrived here. So, when we are done, we will let the public know. Just as we have been educating every now and then, the public should immediately call as soon as there is an outbreak because even with this incident, the call came in from our National Headquarters in Accra before we were able to dispatch when we are just here.”

Source: Citi News