2 hours ago

Besiktas star Kelvin Prince Boateng's plan of returning to Italy could not materialize after it was rejected by club president Ahmet Nur Çebi, ghanaguardian has gathered.

The Ghanaian star had had a private meeting with the club authority, raising concerns over the psychological situation being experienced by his Italian wife Satta.

It stems from the difficulties being experienced by countries over the Coronavirus pandemic.

But club president Cebi refused to grant permission to the 31-year-old and his wife, questioning what their going there to do.

"You or your spouse will go to Milan and what to do?," Çebi asked.

It is stated that Boateng gave up his decision to go after this meeting

Melissa Satta travelled with her husband Kevin-Prince Boateng to Turkey after he signed for Besiktas.

The couple disclosed are stuck in Turkey due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in Italy.