3 hours ago

FC Augsburg's Kelvin Kwarteng Yeboah opened his Bundesliga account with a goal in their 3-2 defeat to VfL Bochum on Saturday afternoon.

Bochum goalkeeper Manuel Riemann had a lucky escape after just 20 seconds when he swung wide from the box. But seconds later, FC Augsburg went down a goal as Philipp Hofmann assisted Christopher Antwi-Adjei to score with a powerful shot in the penalty area. The 29-year-old had also scored the winner for Bochum in the first leg.

Augsburg drew level in the 29th minute, thanks to a right-footed shot from Arne Maier from the right side of the box that found the bottom left corner, assisted by Dion Beljo.

In the 59th minute, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw's own goal gave Bochum a 2-1 lead. Then, in the 62nd minute, Anthony Losilla scored a goal for Bochum with a right-footed shot from outside the box that found the bottom right corner, assisted by Philipp Förster.

Augsburg's substitute Kelvin Yeboah scored in the 85th minute to make it 3-2, but it wasn't enough to prevent Bochum from claiming all three points.

Kelvin Yeboah was loaned to FC Augsburg from Genoa on January 18, 2023, with an option to buy.