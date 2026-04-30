Kelvyn Boy questions modern church practices, says it has “lost its essence”

By Yaw Opoku Amoako April 30, 2026

Ghanaian Afrobeat artiste Kelvyn Boy has stirred debate after expressing disappointment with his current perception of church, saying it no longer resonates with him as it once did.

Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime’s PrimeTime, the singer clarified that his stance is not rooted in a loss of faith, but rather in his observations about how churches operate today.

According to him, both church leadership and congregants have contributed to his growing disillusionment, citing what he described as inconsistencies in behaviour and practice.

He noted that while there are sincere pastors making a positive impact, there are also shortcomings in leadership and conduct that undermine the essence of the church.

“I feel like pastors should share what they get and support people but I don’t see that like that. And then the churchgoers, what they would do right after church or before church… they even judge you with your appearance,” he said.

Kelvyn Boy also criticised what he sees as judgmental attitudes among some church members, arguing that people are often assessed based on appearance and social status rather than accepted openly.

The artiste, who previously identified with the Seventh-day Adventist Church, suggested that these experiences have shaped his current outlook, leading him to feel that the overall structure and experience of church has “lost its essence.”

However, he indicated that his position is not fixed, adding that he remains open to returning if there are meaningful changes in how Christianity is practised and experienced.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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