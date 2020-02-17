9 hours ago

Kemllys Cakes, experts in cake production, has extended its arm of charity to the inmates of the Christian Rehabilitation Center (REMAR) Orphanage home at Tema, donating items worth GHC 5,500.

The donation, according to the management of the company, forms part of their Corporate Social Responsibility, saying "the less privileged children are always on their hearts".

The donated items included bags of rice, toiletries, cantons of bar soaps, detergent, gallons of frytol cooking oil, biscuits, cartons of milk, bags of sachet water, bags of sugar, soft drinks, a collection of stationeries and sports kits.

The ceremony on Sunday, February 16 was led by the CEO of Kemllys your Cakeboss Mrs Tiffany Dawson.

She assured the inmates of more of her company's support in the near future.

"Kemllys your Cakeboss would like to inform the Tema Community that we are not only here to market our delicious cakes and food but also serve in every way we can."



About Kemllys your Cakeboss donation

Kemllys, your Cakeboss is a business that believes that "of whom much is given, much is required"; therefore as much as the business receives from society in the form of patronage, it is only appropriate to give back to society.

In line with this belief, as part of our corporate social responsibility, Kemllys is donating items to Christian Rehabilitation Centre REMAR TEMA orphanage in Tema. We are sharing the blessings we have received with the less priviledged in celebration of the month of love and marking the opening of a branch in Tema.

