3 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful Ken Ohene Agyapong has appointed Charles Cromwell Nanabanyin Onuawonto Bissue as Campaign Administrator, effective immediately.

In a memorandum issued to all campaign team members on October 14, Mr. Agyapong highlighted Bissue’s mandate to provide strategic oversight and structured coordination as the NPP flagbearership race heats up.

Mr. Bissue will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of campaign administration, ensuring smooth communication between directorates and operational teams. He will also manage official campaign correspondence, process reports and submissions intended for Agyapong, and facilitate timely decision-making.

“All external campaign correspondence must now be routed through the Campaign Administrator’s office. Similarly, all internal communications, reports, or documents intended for my attention must first be submitted to him,” the memo stated.

Mr. Agyapong expressed confidence in Bissue’s ability to instill “greater discipline, cohesion, and focus” within the campaign, urging team members to fully cooperate with the new structure.

Charles Bissue, a former presidential staffer and General Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), is a well-known figure within NPP circles and is expected to bring valuable organizational and political experience to the role.