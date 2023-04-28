1 hour ago

Kennedy Agyapong, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, has slammed one of his contenders, Kwabena Agyapong, for accusing him of lying about a contribution he (Ken) made to the party.

Kwabena Agyapong, a former deputy general secretary of the NPP, is reported to have said in an interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM that Ken Agyapong lied when he stated that he repaid a $3 million loan contracted by the party in 1991.

According to Kwabena Agyapong, Ken Agyapong’s claim cannot be true because the NPP did not exist in 1991.

"I will not boast about my wealth, as others do, claiming they gave $3 million to the party in 1991. In 1991, was NPP in existence? NPP was established in 1992. Under military rule, obtaining $3 million from a bank is impossible,” the former NPP general secretary said.

Reacting to this while addressing delegates of the NPP in the Central Region, Ken Agyapong accused Kwabena Agyapong of being mischievous because he (Ken) never said the loan was contracted in 1991.

Ken, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, added that the former NPP general secretary could not have been privy to the said payment because he was a ‘nobody’ in the party by then.

“I said in 1992 when Adu Boahen was elected flagbearer of the NPP myself and Oppong Bio went to CalBank to borrow $3 million to support the party, you can ask Fred Oware if I am lying.

“Kwabena Agyepong at the time supported Dr Safo Adu, he didn’t support Prof Adu Boahen. Dr Konadu Apraku, lawyer Kwadwo Afram Asiedu and I, we walked straight to the bedroom of Adu Boahen, Kwabena Agyapong couldn’t do that because he didn’t support the man.

“He has done his part for the NPP but he should also give us credit. When he even had an accident some of us including Gifty Kleman, Ursula Owusu and Grudle went round campaigning for him to be elected general secretary. At that time, the authorities were against him. But he couldn’t give us credit for supporting him, such things are not good for the party,” he said.

Watch videos of Ken Agyapong’s remarks below:

Source: Ghanaweb