The NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has donated nine thousand(9,000) bags of the 50kg rice, to all New Patriotic Party(NPP) executives at the polling station, electoral area and constituency levels across the country.

In addition, he donated two sets of jerseys and two footballs to each of the 275 constituencies in Ghana.

Hon. Agyapong said, this is his widow's mite to the beneficiaries.

"This is my widow's mite to the party for the Christmas. Though I believe it will not cater for them throughout the year, but at least, it will help make others happy to have received something from their party," he stated.

Hon. Agyapong is noted for such benevolence and philanthropic works to people, groups especially the vulnerable, the poor and the downtrodden in the Ghanaian societies regardless of one's party or religious affiliations.

According to him, he is doing this to the party people this time, to let them feel that, they have received a token from the party to help encourage them.

Mr. Agyapong was also of the view that, due to the recent hardships being experienced in the country, such presentations are necessary to help some households.

Mr. Agyapong stressed that, Christmas is a season of sharing, peace and reconciliation to our Saviour Jesus Christ and party members should espouse the principles of Christ and continue to be patriotic, honest and discipline.

He appealed to leaders of the party who would receive the items, not to hoard or retain them for themselves alone but ensure that all allocated party officers get their fair share.