The media industry players have heavily condemned the attacks and threats made by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong against Multimedia journalist, Erastus Asare Donkor.

The controversial politician called on Ghanaians and the President to beat the journalist, on live TV, in the same fashion as he did, before the murder of the late investigative journalist, Ahmed Suale.

But reacting to the situation, President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Rolland Affail Monnie who spoke on behalf of industry players said "it can be a fatal gumble to toy with the threats against the life of Erastus Asare Donkor" by the politician.

He said every life is of sacred and the rights to life and personal liberty is of primodial importance, hence, "the life of Erastus Asare Donkor must be protected at all cost"

Mr Monnie urged the National Security apparatus to "take this up with urgent promptitude and uptmost seriousness", adding, "it is not enough for the petition to the relevant quarters to gain traction, what is most needed is concrete action on all fronts to address the issue and we shall not rest until something concrete is done."

Meanwhile, other industry players have equally condemned the act of the MP. CEO of the Ghana Telecommunications Chamber, Mr Ken Ashigbey described the attack worrying.

Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express as monitored by Ghanaguardian.com said the covering on the Ejura violence by the journalist was a live feed, therefore, cannot be accused to have incited anyone into a rampage.

According to Mr Ashigbey, “If he [Erastus] had done something wrong during the coverage, there are clearly spelt out ways in which we deal with that” and therefore not to be threatened by an influential person.

"So to issue out threats like that and to have a very influential person who is the Chairperson of a very influential Committee of Parliament issue threats on live tv that is definitely covered is definitely very worrying and for some of us,” he stated.

He added that Mr Agyapong’s threats to the effect that “if he [Mr Agyapong] were President, he would have ensured that Erastus Asare Donkor is beaten mercilessly,” is absolutely wrong, adding the "President does not the power to beat anybody and the president will not go out to beat anybody."