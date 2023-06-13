3 hours ago

The Editor-in-chief of the Daily Searchlight, Kenneth Kwabena Agyei Kuranchie, has filed processes at the Supreme Court challenging the eligibility of former President John Dramani Mahama to seek re-election in the 2024 polls.

Amongst the reliefs, Mr. Kuranchie is seeking a declaration that upon true and proper Interpretation of Article 66 (1) of the 1992 Constitution, clearly stipulates the number of years of a presidential term to be four years.

A declaration that on a true and proper interpretation of Article 66 (1) and (2) of the 1992 Constitution, a person seeking a second presidential term must be a sitting president.

A declaration that on a true and proper interpretation of Article 62 of the 1992 Constitution, a former President of Ghana is not qualified to seek election as President of Ghana.

Joined to the suit are former President John Agyekum Kufuor and the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

Mr. Kuranchie wants the court to order the Speaker of Parliament to invoke and operationalise Article 68 (2) of the 1992 Constitution.

He also wants the court to prevent Mr. Mahama from pursuing his presidential ambition.

He further prays the court to direct Mr. Mahama to fully disclose to Parliament the term of his engagement as a flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

