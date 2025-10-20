1 hour ago

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has rejected allegations that it is refusing to cooperate with the Attorney-General’s office in efforts to extradite former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to Ghana to face criminal charges.

Mr. Ofori-Atta was placed on the OSP’s wanted list and later issued with an Interpol Red Notice over his alleged involvement in multiple corruption investigations.

The former minister has reportedly failed to return to Ghana despite several agreements. In January 2025, the OSP named him as a suspect in a series of corruption-related cases, including alleged irregularities in contracts with Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML), questionable expenditures on the National Cathedral project, and concerns over health and tax refund operations.

He was first declared a “fugitive from justice” in February 2025 after repeatedly ignoring summons from the OSP.

Following appeals from his legal team, his name was temporarily removed from the wanted list on the promise that he would return.

However, after he again failed to appear in June 2025, the OSP reinstated his fugitive status and moved forward with extradition steps, including the Interpol Red Notice.

Ten months on, Mr. Ofori-Atta remains at large in the United States, sparking claims that the OSP is not fully supporting the Attorney-General’s extradition efforts.

Sources close to the OSP, however, have described those claims as “false,” insisting that the matter is receiving the necessary legal and diplomatic attention.