The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has encouraged the Ghanaian youth to step up their game and play significant roles in developing the country.

Sharing what he calls the 6 Rs to living an exemplary life, the Minister made a clarion call to the youth, challenging them to reposition themselves for the future. He said the youth must take it upon themselves to bequeath to their children and generations unborn a nation of hope and opportunities, not one of despair and retrogression.

He was speaking as a Special Guest Mentor at a virtual convocation of the Springboard Roadshow in Accra on Thursday June 10, 2021.

Speaking on the theme: “Repositioning, Bouncing Back from the COVID-19 and Finding Opportunities,” Mr. Ofori-Atta drew lessons from his personal life to inspire the youth to take up the mantle of transforming the country beyond its current state.

Telling them how he managed to get to the top despite the challenges, Mr. Ofori-Atta challenged the youth to Reflect on their purpose, Research for opportunities, Reach for the change that will transform their financial future, be Resilient in the face of challenges, be Responsible in the use of social media and technology and Rise to the very top in what they aspire to do.

He asked them not to despise their small beginnings but persist and have faith and confidence in themselves as the future belongs to them.

“I look forward to hearing your stories in the next decade and finding out that today’s conversation served as a call to arms and a challenge to reposition yourself. I thank you very much for this opportunity. I pray that my diverse experiences will inspire you on your journey to reposition you for your future. Go forth and become all that you were created to be,” he said.

The Springboard Youth Dialogue Series is an initiative of the Springboard Road Show Foundation, a youth mentoring platform focused on entrepreneurship, investment, career and talent development for young people across Ghana.

Speakers at the programme include; Selorm Adadevoh, Chief Executive Officer of MTN-Ghana, Nathalie Gabala, Regional Head for West, Central and North Africa of Mastercard Foundation, Albert Ocran, Executive Coach and Comfort Ocran, Executive Director for Springboard Road Show Foundation.

