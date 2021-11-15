1 hour ago

Chief Executive Officer of the defunct UT Financial Services, Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng (Rtd), has authored a new book highlighting the successes and twilight of his company.

The book titled 'THE UT STORY: Humble beginnings' is set to teach the youth and all Ghanaians about the hidden realities of UT Financial Services and some moral lessons for young entrepreneurs.

Actually, any person interested in knowing the story of the man who is known to be one of the most successful business magnates in Ghana and what led to the downfall of UT Financial Services should grab a copy of this book.

UT Financial Services was among some financial institutions that were shut down upon the inception of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Government took over this institution after declaring it insolvent.

However, a secret that may intrigued Ghanaians has maybe for the first time been revealed as Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng (Rtd) pitches his book for public consumption.

According to him, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta requested a loan from UT Financial Services before the collapse of the institution, although he wasn't a Minister at the time.

The book disclosed that Mr. Ofori-Atta came to UT Financial Service "bearing their shares in Enterprise Insurance as collateral for a loan".

In an exclusive interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Capt. Kofi Amoabeng(Rtd) authenticated the claim saying, "I don't lie or you think they will say it's untrue. It's not just about me. I wasn't personally giving out the loans. I had a system and a structure and institution that granted the loans, so my entire staff were aware. So, it wasn't a situation of I took him to a room like it was done secretly. No! This is a UT Financial Services issue''.