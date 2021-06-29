2 hours ago

There was drama in the Accra High Court today when the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, got into an altercation with the lawyer for private investigator, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Mr Agyapong, who was being cross-examined over a defamation case filed by Anas took offence at Lawyer Sammy Darko telling him to be briefed properly by his (Agyapong’s) lawyer.

According to Mr Agyapong, the comment by Mr Darko was an insult as it presupposes that he (Agyapong) was not a competent witness.

Mr Agyapong then flared up prompting the judge to intervene to restore orderliness.

Below is what ensured in court;

Kennedy Agyapong: You’ve to be careful the way you talk to me. You are very foolish. I’m an MP. You’re insulting an MP and supporting criminals.

Lawyer Sammy Darko: When the witness disrespects the bar, he disrespects the court, and desecrating the sanctity of the court.

The presiding judge, Justice Eric Baah, intervened and asked the MP to withdraw the statement he made.

“The words used are not acceptable and I call on the witness to withdraw his words,” he said.

Mr Agyapong withdrew his words and accordingly apologised.

Background

In June 2018, Anas sued the MP for allegedly defaming him and is asking for Ghc25million in damages.

The publication complained of are a May 29, 2018, live programme in Twi on Adom TV, where Mr Agyapong allegedly stated that Anas was a blackmailer, corrupt, an extortionist and evil.

According to the statement of claim, the defendant, in a similar manner, published defamatory words on May 31, 2018, via Oman FM, a private radio station owned by the defendant.

The statement of claim also stated that the defendant published more defamatory materials against the plaintiff via other platforms to the extent of releasing pictures purported to be those of the investigative journalist in his bid to blow the latter’s cover.

