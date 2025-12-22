5 hours ago

As the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primary approaches, the campaign team of Kennedy Agyapong is turning to spiritual mobilisation, with plans underway for what has been described as the largest praise and worship concert ever organised in support of a political bid.

The announcement was made by Dr. Stephen Amoah, a key member of Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign strategy team and Member of Parliament for Nhyieso, during an appearance on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme. He disclosed that the concert is scheduled for January 2 and forms part of efforts to spiritually prepare the ground for the NPP flagbearer race.

Dr. Amoah expressed unwavering confidence in Kennedy Agyapong’s leadership qualities, insisting that he possesses the vision and resolve needed to transform Ghana and lead the NPP to victory in the next general elections.

“I believe in Kennedy Agyapong. He will come to change Ghana and win the elections for the NPP,” he declared.

He stressed that prayer has become a central pillar of the campaign, revealing that the team holds prayer sessions on the first Friday of every month and has established a regular prayer fellowship at the campaign office.

According to Dr. Amoah, the campaign enjoys widespread spiritual backing across the country, with numerous churches offering prayers in support of Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambition.

“Every first Friday of the month, we gather for prayer at our campaign office, where we have set up a church that meets consistently. Kennedy has strong spiritual support, with about 70 to 90 per cent of churches in Ghana praying for him. God is with Kennedy Agyapong,” he added.

The planned praise and worship event is expected to draw large crowds and further energise supporters ahead of the party’s crucial internal contest.