1 hour ago

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong (NPP- Assin Central MP) has chastised Razak Kojo Opoku, a PRO of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) for claiming that he has the media power to destroy the business of licensed private lotto operators.

Razak Opoku worked closely with Osei Ameyaw, the former Director-General of the NLA until the latter was removed from office recently.

“A guy called Razak, he’s so vicious. If you listen to the audio [allegedly available to Kennedy Agyapong], this guy claims he has the media power and can write, therefore, not even President Akufo-Addo can stop him. He said by 30th June, 32 companies will have their license expire so he will collapse those companies,” Kennedy Agyapong narrated on “The Attitude Show” on Net 2 TV as monitored by GhanaWeb on Friday, March 26.

“A Ghanaian known as Razak and has the media. He will see what is coming in this country. Nobody can use the media to threaten anybody. He further threatened [that] any Director-General that will be appointed to the NLA and refuses to listen to him, he will deal with him and resign. How can you have human beings thinking like this? Apparently, when I did my investigations, he was the PRO to Osei Ameyaw and the things he said about Osei Ameyaw…you’re a wicked human being…”

Agyapong further warned Razak Kojo Opoku against alleged threats that one Alpha will die. “You’ll die first; God will punish you for the evil mind you have against your own fellow Ghanaians and destroying their business…,” Agyapong chastised Opoku.

He then ordered for an excerpt of the alleged audio to be played on-air.

In the audio, the voice which Kennedy Agyapong claimed is that of Razak Kojo Poku is heard saying:

“…any Director-General who will come to NLA and fool, what I will do to you, you will resign and go. We won’t allow individual private companies doing short code, draws from Monday to Sunday including holidays...what kind of nonsense is that? And you were a Director-General and you were sitting down and all this nonsense was going on? When we prompted him, he said he will be telling Razak to make publications. You’re inciting the Banker to Banker people against me. To be honest, Akufo-Addo cannot even challenge me, [because] I have the media power, I know how to write and know how to speak. We will deal with the Banker to Banker people…”

Kennedy Agyapond wondered why some Ghanaians try to sabotage and destroy their fellow Ghanaians businesses and feel proud of doing that.

Watch the video below. Forward to 1hr 9min: