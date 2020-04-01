1 hour ago

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Chairman of the Committee on Local Government and MP for Assin Central has donated a number of items, valued at GHC 680,000 to the National Security for onward distribution to health institutions to fight COVID-19.

The items are; 250 hospital beds, 100 gallons of sanitizers, and 20,000 face masks, a number of hand gloves and other personal protective equipment. The items would go to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra and all the other public hospitals at the regional capitals.

Making the presentation, Mr Agyapong said the country should not be ravaged by the disease, and the donation was his widow’s mite to help in the fight against the disease and its transmission.

The Assin Central MP appealed to all with the wherewithal, corporate institutions to support in the fight against the disease.

Receiving the items on behalf of the government, Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta thanked Mr Agyapong for his kind gesture.

Present at the donation were; National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah, and Mr Henry Quartey, Deputy Minister for the Interior and MP for Ayawaso Central.

GNA