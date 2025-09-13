22 hours ago

A new survey by academic researchers has positioned former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, as the leading contender in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential primaries.

The study, led by Dr. Evans Duah, projects Agyapong securing between 41% and 52% of delegate support, depending on turnout and undecided voters. Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is estimated to poll between 31% and 39%.

Conducted between August 15 and 31, 2025, the survey sampled 20,356 delegates—representing about 10% of the party’s 203,562 registered delegates.

Extrapolating proportionally, researchers suggest Agyapong could garner as many as 104,807 votes nationwide in a best-case scenario.

Regional analysis showed Agyapong performing strongly in the Central, Greater Accra, Volta, and Ashanti regions, while Dr. Bawumia remains dominant in the Northern, North East, and Upper West regions.

Dr. Bryan Acheampong was estimated to have 9–11% support nationally, with his strongest base in the Eastern Region. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong trailed marginally.

“The South accounts for more than 40% of delegates, which gives Kennedy Agyapong a decisive structural advantage,” Dr. Duah explained.

The researchers cautioned that the results are “indicative, not predictive,” noting a 25% non-response rate and the likelihood of shifts in delegate sentiment before voting day.

“Our analysis shows Kennedy Agyapong leading across all scenarios, but the final outcome will depend on campaign dynamics and late-breaking alignments,” Dr. Duah added.