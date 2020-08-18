2 hours ago

After a week of speculations regarding who the famous ‘Papa No’ is, Kennedy Agyapong has alleged that it is former President John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, per the briefing that he got from persons close to the NDC flag bearer and those who know about how ‘Papa No’ came into being, John Dramani Mahama was the one that Mzbel and Tracey Boakye have been fighting about on social media.

Agyapong said that “John 8:1-11” has taught him to not judge his fellow man because he himself is not clean when it comes to issues with promiscuity or adultery.

“Those going about saying Mahama is adulterous should first cast the stone like Jesus instructed in the Bible. I want to see one man in this country…because I can’t cast the stone, because I have 22 children…,” Kennedy Agyapong threw the challenge on his TV station, Net 2 TV.

“Men also have a lot to say when they sleep with these ladies but we don’t say it because what these ladies do in the closet is worse than that of the men,” he lamented.

“We’re all engaged in politics but I really like Mahama, especially his wife, I really admire her…the timing of these things is so wrong and I think Mahama will learn and know that his NDC folks are sabotaging him…Celebrities in this country are all [a] disaster...we only have disaster men and women walking about...Tracey Boakye if a man saves you, you’re indebted to him forever.

Tracey Boakye, an actress cum film producer, launched a verbal attack on musician Mzbel over their relationship with an unknown married man, which the former has allegedly benefited from.

Speculations were rife that the 'Papa No’, Akan meaning “the man” at the centre of the controversy was a former president but Mzbel in an interview over the weekend stated that her preference cannot be the same as Tracey's.

“Honestly, I have no idea the kind of man Tracey Boakye is talking about,” Mzbel said in an interview with Graphic Showbiz. “The men I date are not her type and I wonder why she would say she has snatched my boyfriend from me.”

"My man likes slim ladies and she is not slim. If she claims she has taken over my boyfriend who provides everything for her why is she still not okay but is saying things that I have no idea about?” a puzzled Mzbel asked.

Ghanaweb