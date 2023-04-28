2 hours ago

Former General Secretary of the NPP and Flagbearership hopeful, Kwabena Agyepong, has averred that his fellow NPP glagbearership hopeful, Kennedy Agyepong has been spreading lies about his support for the NPP.

Kennedy Agyepong, who is campaigning to be elected the

flagbearer of the NPP for the 2024 elections, has been making bold claims of how he has been financially supporting the party since its formation, including a claim that he led the party to borrow a whopping $3m Dollars for the 1992 Presidemtial campaign of Professor Albert Adu Boahene, the NPP Presidential candidate for the 1992 elections.

Responding to Kennedy Agyepong's claims on......FM, Kwabena Agyepong expressed shock and outrightly dismissed the claims as false and not possible at the time, considering the quantum of money being mentioned.

"These days, I have been hearing some talk by some people that they donated cars to the NPP in 1996. To the extent they they are even adding that they led the party to borrow $3m in 1991. $3m 1991 in Ghana here?," Kwabena Agyepong said.

"Just fact Check it. The banks are alive you can crosscheck. That NPP went for a loan of $3m in 1991? Was the party even in existence in 1991? People are distorting the history of this party. I was involved and I know the truth about this party," he added.

"In 1992, things were so difficult for the party that a man from Bekwai called Kofi Nti Manu was the one who bought the car which Adu Boahene used for the campaign. At that time you would not even see land cruiser here in Ghana, and it was around."

Continuing, Kwabena Agyepong stated emphatically that the claims are lies, and are being pushed to deceiv unsuspecting young people who do not know the history of the party.

"Today these people making these wild claims think there are only young ones around who don't know the truth so they are going round making false claims for the unsuspecting people to believe them that it is the truth."

"Some of us will not sit down for the history of this party to be distorted. There is no way, and it is not true that the NPP went for a loan of $3m 1992."

On Thursday April 27, Kennedy Agyapong was quoted again, by a number of publications to have repeated the claims Kwabena has described as false, to delegates he met.