Kennedy Agyapong, a presidential hopeful of the New Patriotic Party has sounded caution to the former Member of Parliament for Suhum, Frederick Opare-Ansah, to desist from making false claims about him, or else he will expose him.

Kennedy Agyapong, during one of his campaign rounds, alleged that Frederick Opare-Ansah has been badmouthing him to persons within the Bawumia camp as he bids to be a key member of the vice president’s campaign team.

Kennedy Agyapong in retaliation, made the allegation that Frederick Opare-Ansah took bribes from the National Democratic Congress when he served as his deputy on the parliamentary select committee on communications.

Kennedy Agyapong also claimed that Opare-Ansah came to him first with a proposal to be his coordinator but was rejected by his team as they doubted his interest.

“I was the chairman of the communication committee and he was my deputy. He took bribes from the NDC. He came to me with a plea to be my coordinator we sacked him because he came to demand for money.

“He went to Bawumia’s team after he was sacked from my camp. If you are going to lie to someone, should it be Kennedy Agyapong? I’ve given him the clue about the bribe-taking, he should dare me and I will mention where and who he took the bribes from,” he said.

Kennedy Agyapong who has announced his retirement from parliament, is seeking to lead the NPP as flagbearer in the 2024 elections.

He is set to face stiff competition from Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and former Minister of Trade and Industries, Alan Kyerematen.

Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign has been anchored on discipline and job creation through the acronym, PHD.

The PHD explained in full means, Patriotism, Honesty, and Discipline.