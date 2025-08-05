2 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has officially joined the race for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2026 presidential primaries, signaling a renewed bid to lead the party into the next general elections.

The announcement was made via a Facebook post on Tuesday, August 5, by Kwasi Kwarteng, spokesperson for Agyapong’s campaign team.

“Official Update: Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong has officially picked nomination forms to contest in the 2026 NPP Flagbearership race,” the post read.

Agyapong’s entry into the race confirms months of speculation about his intentions to mount another challenge for the party’s leadership, following his notable run in the 2024 NPP presidential primaries, where he finished as runner-up.

Known for his bold and unapologetic style, Agyapong is expected to run on a platform rooted in discipline, patriotism, and economic transformation—the same principles he emphasized during his 2024 campaign.

Political watchers say his early move could galvanize his grassroots support base and position him as a formidable contender in what is expected to be a competitive flagbearership contest.

With the 2026 elections looming, Agyapong’s re-entry adds momentum to the internal dynamics of the NPP as it seeks a successor to lead the party into the post-Akufo-Addo era.