2 hours ago

Former Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has made a dramatic return to Ghana’s political frontline by officially declaring his intention to contest the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential primaries for the 2028 general elections.

In a statement released on Monday, July 29, Agyapong confirmed what had long been anticipated within party circles, stating unequivocally: “Now that nominations have been opened, I will be contesting for the New Patriotic Party’s 2028 Presidential Primaries.”

This marks his second formal attempt at the party’s presidential ticket, following a heated internal race in 2023 that saw him emerge as a strong contender but ultimately losing to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Kennedy Agyapong’s 2023 campaign gained widespread attention for its populist message, blunt critique of corruption, and emphasis on job creation and economic nationalism.

A Fresh Political Chapter

This new bid comes in a political landscape reshaped by the NPP’s defeat in the 2024 general election, which saw President John Dramani Mahama return to office.

The defeat has triggered an internal reckoning within the NPP, creating space for figures like Kennedy Agyapong who appeal to the party’s grassroots and disillusioned youth.

In his latest statement, Agyapong presented himself as a unifying force with a national vision that transcends partisan interests.

“Together, we will… build a Ghana where every citizen… has a fair shot at success,” he declared, adding, “I am ready to listen to you and to lead with integrity and purpose.”

This message, laced with a tone of inclusivity and reform, signals a possible evolution in the Agyapong political brand—from firebrand and maverick to statesman.

Grassroots Momentum and Widespread Support

Kennedy Agyapong acknowledged the groundswell of support from NPP members, civil society, professionals, and even fellow lawmakers.

He disclosed that several Members of Parliament had pledged to personally sponsor his nomination fees—a rare show of confidence and financial commitment in Ghana’s often monetized political environment.

The businessman and media mogul, who owns Kencity Media Group, also used the moment to pay tribute to his inner circle.

A Divisive but Influential Figure

Kennedy Agyapong has built his political career on an unfiltered speaking style, anti-corruption rhetoric, and a deep connection with the NPP grassroots base.

While he is often criticized for his controversial statements and confrontational tactics, many of his supporters view him as a rare truth-teller in Ghanaian politics.

His influence extends beyond Parliament and party structures, fueled by his significant media presence and business networks.

He has consistently framed himself as an outsider to establishment politics, a stance that could resonate strongly in a post-2024 NPP trying to reinvent itself.

The Road to 2028

With the NPP still reeling from its 2024 loss, the party’s 2028 presidential primaries are expected to be fiercely contested.

Other rumored that former aspirants include Alan Kyerematen (should return to the party), Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, and younger technocrats being groomed behind the scenes.