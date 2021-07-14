47 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency and Chairman of Parliament’s Select Committee on Defence and Interior, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, is to face the Privileges Committee over his utterances against a multimedia journalist.

The Multimedia Group has filed a formal complaint against the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong for threatening the life of one of its journalists, Erastus Asare Donkor.

Mr Agyapong On Friday, July 9, was reported to have verbally abused and threatened to attack Mr Asare Donkor, for the 'journalistic work' that the latter undertook during the recent shootings and killing incident at Ejura on Net 2 TV, a television station owned by the MP.

MP for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, prayed the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, to refer Mr. Agyapong to the Privileges Committee, citing Order 27 of the Standing Orders of Parliament.

According to Alhassan Suhuyini, the Assin Central MP has brought the name of Parliament into disrepute by threatening harm on the life of the journalist working with the Multimedia Group, Erastus Asare Donkor on his Net2 Television station.

The Speaker has therefore referred the issue to the Committee for investigation and report to determine whether there is any merit in the complaint filed by the Allhassan Suhuyini who was a practicing journalist until his election as a Member of Parliament.

The Speaker, however before referring the issue to the Privileges Committee, advised the MPs to be cautious about their utterances wherever they found themselves since their immunities on their speeches do go beyond the chamber of Parliament.

Source: parliamentnews360.com