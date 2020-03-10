1 hour ago

Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, has supported 800 women in his constituency with Ghc16,000 to enhance their business activities, with each receiving GHc200.00.

During his “Meet Your MP Tour," which coincided with the International Women’s Day, Mr Agyapong said the money was to help the beneficiaries to expand their trade.

He noted that women were the worst affected when poverty hit homes, hence the donation to empower them financially to withstand any circumstance.

Mr Agyapong urged the beneficiaries to put the money to good use and avoid extravagant lifestyles.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the MP for the gesture saying the donation would go a long way to improve their lives and promised to put the monies to good use.

The MP visited four electoral areas in the Assin Central Constituency; Assin Swedru Akwapim, Assin Obra Y3 Oko, Assin Bukari and Assin Awisem.

GNA