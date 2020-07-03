19 minutes ago

Lawyer for Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong, Ralph Agyapong has served notice they will file an appeal against an Accra High Court’s ruling in favor of Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr in his defamation case against the MP.

The court gave the lawmaker a 30-day ultimatum to retract and apologize three times on the platforms he used to defame Kwaku Baako.

The legislator also got damage set at GH¢100,000 with cost of GH¢30,000.

But lawyer Agyapong says there is a long way to go legally because they will appeal the ruling of the High Court.

Speaking on Accra based Net 2 TV, the lawyer cautioned Mr. Baako JNR against attacks on his client.

He alleges that the renowned journalist has been slamming his client in radio discussions and call him ”empty”.