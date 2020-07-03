Lawyer for Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong, Ralph Agyapong has served notice they will file an appeal against an Accra High Court’s ruling in favor of Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr in his defamation case against the MP.
The court gave the lawmaker a 30-day ultimatum to retract and apologize three times on the platforms he used to defame Kwaku Baako.
The legislator also got damage set at GH¢100,000 with cost of GH¢30,000.
But lawyer Agyapong says there is a long way to go legally because they will appeal the ruling of the High Court.
Speaking on Accra based Net 2 TV, the lawyer cautioned Mr. Baako JNR against attacks on his client.
He alleges that the renowned journalist has been slamming his client in radio discussions and call him ”empty”.
Comments