2 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has boldly declared that he will never concede defeat in any presidential election until the Electoral Commission (EC) officially announces the final results.

Speaking to party delegates during his campaign tour of the Savannah Region, Mr. Agyapong said he would always defend the will of the people and insisted that conceding before the EC’s official declaration would be premature and irresponsible.

“Until the last constituency is counted, if I am a presidential candidate, I will never accept defeat. I will never accept defeat until the Electoral Commission comes out to declare,” he said to loud applause from supporters.

“We need bold men — people who can defend the party and our supporters at all times,” he emphasized.

“Delegates must reject any candidate who doesn’t talk about jobs but spends time attacking my personality and saying I’m not presidential,” he asserted.

“No one has contributed more to the party in terms of finances and dedication — body and soul,” he added.

Mr. Agyapong, known for his outspoken and no-nonsense demeanor, urged delegates to elect “bold and fearless leaders” capable of matching the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in strength and strategy ahead of the 2026 general elections.He criticized rival aspirants for resorting to personal attacks instead of focusing on key national issues like job creation, which he described as the most pressing concern for Ghanaians.Mr. Agyapong further defended his long-standing contributions to the NPP, claiming that few could match his commitment and sacrifices.The Assin Central MP has been touring the country, campaigning on themes of economic empowerment, honesty, and discipline within the NPP.

Following a balloting exercise conducted by the Presidential Elections Committee in collaboration with the EC, Mr. Agyapong will appear first on the ballot paper for the upcoming flagbearer election slated for January 31, 2026.

He will be followed by Dr. Bryan Acheampong, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

The Committee’s Secretary, William Yamoah, reaffirmed the party’s dedication to a free, fair, and transparent election process, saying,

“The NPP remains steadfast in its commitment to a credible and peaceful presidential primary.”

Mr. Agyapong’s comments have stirred debate within the party, with some viewing them as a subtle critique of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who conceded defeat to John Dramani Mahama after the 2024 presidential election.