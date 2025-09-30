3 hours ago

Presidential hopeful Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has sent a strong warning to members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), insisting that no individual or group will be allowed to take the party as their “personal property.”

Addressing the NPP-USA Chapter over the weekend, Kennedy Agyapong declared that the sacrifices of party faithful over the decades must never be undermined.

“People died for the NPP. People lost their property and everything they had because of their loyalty to this party. Nobody should think they can hijack the NPP for themselves,” he told the gathering to a loud applause.

The former Assin Central legislator, who is contesting the flagbearer slot ahead of the 2028 general elections, stressed that the upcoming primaries must be free, fair, and transparent.

He vowed to resist any attempt to manipulate the outcome of the election.

“Even if they are in power, they cannot intimidate me. Not today, not ever. We want free and fair elections, and that is non-negotiable,” Kennedy Agyapong stated.

His comments come at a time when tensions within the ruling party are heightening, with allegations from his campaign team that certain individuals are plotting to rig the primaries in favour of a preferred candidate.

In anticipation, Agyapong has formed what he calls the Anti-Election Rigging Response Squad.

The taskforce, according to his Director of Elections, Joojo Rocky Obeng, will operate across all 276 constituencies to safeguard the integrity of the process.

“Our leader has made it clear: nobody should attempt to rig this election. This Response Team will enforce his directive and protect the will of delegates,” Obeng said.

Kennedy Agyapong’s team claims that spiritual warnings have also reinforced the need for vigilance.

“Some prophets have said Kennedy Agyapong will win if the election is free and fair, but they also warned us to put strict measures in place to prevent rigging,” a campaign spokesperson disclosed.

The NPP is scheduled to hold its presidential primary on January 31, 2026, with five prominent figures vying to lead the party into the next general election.

They are:

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Vice President and 2024 presidential candidate

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Assin Central MP

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, former Education Minister

Dr. Bryan Acheampong, former Agriculture Minister

Kwabena Agyapong, former NPP General Secretary

The race is expected to be one of the most competitive in the party’s history, with each candidate seeking to consolidate support from delegates across the country.