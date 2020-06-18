35 minutes ago

Actress and TV host, Nana Ama McBrown has emphasized that for the records, maverick Ghanaian lawmaker Kennedy Agyapong is the first Ghanaian who caught a glimpse of her first child Baby Maxin.

The actress mentioned this when the Honourable MP for Assin Central celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, June 16.

Sharing a photo of Kennedy Agyapong and Baby Maxin, real name Maxine Mawushi Mensah, the beautiful actress wrote:

“The First Ghanaian I Met at Heathrow From Canada ???????? to Ghana ???????? #HonKen #HappyBirthday #MoreLife #MMM #Brimm.“